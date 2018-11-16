TODAY |

All Blacks to return to Dublin in November to face Ireland

Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks will make a return to Dublin this November as part of their end of season tour with Ireland with the fixture as well as a three-Test series next year confirmed.

Ireland's Jack McGrath on the attack against the All Blacks at AVIVA Stadium in Dublin. Source: Photosport

Ireland announced their upcoming Test programme which includes a Las Vegas Cup match against USA as well as Tests against the All Blacks, Japan and Argentina.

Coach Andy Farrell also revealed his men are set for a “tour of New Zealand” next year which will feature three Tests.

No other information was given about the Test series but the announcement revealed the All Blacks will play Ireland in Dublin on November 14 [NZT] in what will be their first Test there since their historic first loss on Irish soil in 2018.

It will also be the first time the two sides have faced each other since the 2019 Rugby World Cup, in which the All Blacks got some revenge with a convincing 46-14 win to knock out Ireland in the quarter-finals.

The All Blacks open their northern tour against Wales in Cardiff on October 30, before playing Italy, Ireland and France.

