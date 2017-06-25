All Blacks return to boost Hurricanes in NZ derby match against Crusaders

All Blacks TJ Perenara, Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea will return to the Hurricanes starting side for Saturday's crucial Super Rugby match against Crusaders in Wellington.

Ngani Laumape, TJ Perenara and Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes celebrate a try against the Western Force. Source: Photosport

The key trio are the only changes to the team which started in last month's 31-31 draw with the British and Irish Lions.

Saturday's match is the final match of the Super Rugby regular season, with the result set to influence the path each team takes during the playoffs.

A win for the Hurricanes would mean a trip to Canberra to play the Brumbies in the quarter-finals, while a loss means the defending champions fly to Cape Town to play the Stormers.

The Crusaders are out to retain their unbeaten record and ensure they finish top of the ladder, giving them home advantage throughout the playoffs.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has named his strongest possible side.

Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea. Source: Photosport

Perenara replaces Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi at halfback and reclaims the captaincy from Brad Shields, Barrett slots back into the No.10 jersey for Otere Black, while Ardie Savea takes over at openside from Callum Gibbins.

Black drops out of the match day 23 meaning Jordie Barrett will again provide cover at first five for his older brother.

Gibbins takes his place on a reserve bench that features the return of prop Loni Uhila and a potential debut for hooker James O'Reilly.

O'Reilly comes into the squad for Leni Apisai, who has been ruled out due to an ankle injury picked up playing club rugby last weekend.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Vince Aso, Ngani Laumape, Julian Savea, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara (c), Brad Shields, Ardie Savea, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Mark Abbott, Jeff To'omaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Ben May.