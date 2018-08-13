 

All Blacks respond to haka criticism – ‘It would be odd not to do the haka’

Sam Cane and Ben Smith say the All Blacks have always treasured being able to the haka, following criticism from past players in an upcoming book. Source: 1 NEWS
All Blacks star Ben Smith adamant they were lucky to win Bledisloe last year

All Blacks

The All Blacks felt like they were lucky in last year’s Bledisloe Cup, meaning there is no complacency in their camp ahead of the first Test against the Wallabies in Sydney.

Ben Smith said the All Blacks’ dominant record over their trans-Tasman rivals since 2002, when the Wallabies last held the Bledisloe, was “irrelevant”, and pointed instead to the hard-fought series last year as a true indication of the difference between the two sides.

The All Blacks were particularly fortunate to win the second Test in Dunedin, according to Smith.

In that match, Australia led by 17 points early before Beauden Barrett finished off a brilliant team try in the dying minutes to clinch a 35-29 win that retained the Bledisloe.

“(Last year) all three were tight games, lucky that second one went our way otherwise it (the series) could have been a bit different,” Smith said.

“We know the threats they’ve got across the park and we’re aware of what sort of team we’re up against come Saturday, it’s going to be a good Aussie team.”

While Smith felt they were lucky last year, he was reluctant to weight in to who was favourites this year after coach Steve Hansen, dubbed the Wallabies favourites after their 23-18 win over the All Blacks in the third Test last year.

“I’m not sure what Steve was meaning by that (saying the Wallabies were favourites),” Smith said.

“He was probably raising awareness of how good this Australian team is and we as players know that.”

The star fullback says memories of the “lucky” Bledisloe Cup win in Dunedin last year is banishing any complacency in the All Blacks. Source: 1 NEWS
All Blacks
'Who would’ve thought the All Blacks coach would be doing my dishes one day' - Steve Hansen helping the All Blacks retain their famed culture - one dish at a time

All Blacks

The All Blacks culture has become the envy of professional sports teams around the world – and it appears that there is no job too small for coach Steve Hansen either.

Sonny Bill Williams shared a photo on Twitter of a grinning Hansen reaching into the sink while finishing up doing the dishes.

“Who would’ve thought the @AllBlacks coach would be doing my dishes one day- had to get a pic of it hahaha nice to know coach didn’t grow up with a dishwasher,” he wrote as the caption.

The All Blacks are in Sydney preparing for the opening Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies at ANZ Stadium.

Sonny Bill Williams shared this snap of the All Blacks coach hard at work. Source: Twitter/Sonny Bill Williams
All Blacks