All Blacks recall Richie Mo'unga, Caleb Clarke and more for Tri-Nations clash with Argentina

The All Blacks have announced their team for Saturday's Tri-Nation Test against Argentina with plenty of first-string players back in the side.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ian Foster named today's team following last week's shock 24-22 loss to the Wallabies in Brisbane - their last time playing the Australians this year.

After resting some players last week, Foster has thrust them straight back into the starting line-up.

The matchday 23 forward pack features the return of Joe Moody, who missed the last two Tests through HIA (head injury assessment) protocols. He will pack down alongside a returning Dane Coles and promoted Tyrel Lomax.

Hooker Codie Taylor has dropped back to the bench alongside Alex Hodgman and Nepo Laulala, who has returned from parental leave.

Patrick Tuipulotu, who missed the Brisbane Test with illness, has been named in the second row alongside Samuel Whitelock, with Tupou Vaa’i covering from the bench.

In the back row is Shannon Frizell at six, Captain Sam Cane in the seven jersey and Ardie Savea at number eight, with Hoskins Sotutu the loose forward cover.

In the backs, Aaron Smith returns to the nine jersey, with Brad Weber on the bench as halfback cover.

After his stellar game two weeks ago, Richie Mo’unga is back at ten, with Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown the midfield combination.

Caleb Clarke is on the left wing, while Jordie Barrett moves back to No.14 with brother Beauden heading back to fullback after last week's run at first-five. Rieko Ioane and Damian McKenzie are the other reserve backs.

Foster said the team was "bitterly disappointed" with last week's result and were looking to bounce back.

"We’ve taken a lot of lessons from that game. Specifically, we need to be smarter in seeing space and executing our plan around that. We also want to continue growing our work at the breakdown, both on attack and in defence, as I feel we are making great progress here," he said.

“We’re now into the next phase of the Tournament playing against Argentina and it will be exciting playing a new opposition."

Saturday's game is an afternoon match in Australia with kick off at 7pm NZT.

All Blacks (Caps)

1. Joe Moody (48), 2. Dane Coles (72), 3. Tyrel Lomax (4), 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (33), 5. Samuel Whitelock (120), 6. Shannon Frizell (12), 7. Sam Cane (72) - captain, 8. Ardie Savea (47), 9. Aaron Smith (95), 10. Richie Mo’unga (20), 11. Caleb Clarke (3), 12. Jack Goodhue (16), 13. Anton Lienert-Brown (47), 14. Jordie Barrett (21), 15. Beauden Barrett (86)