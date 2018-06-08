All Blacks ready for anything against unpredictable French in first Test

Last year's drawn Lions series is an important reference point for the All Blacks and France as they brace for an intriguing first Test in Auckland.

Eden Park was the venue 11 months ago when the British and Irish Lions ground out a 15-15 draw, squaring the three-match series and carving a crease into the world champions' cloak of invincibility.



Steve Hansen's men bounced back, overcoming a spate of injuries to win nine of their 10 remaining Tests last year.



His team back near full strength, Hansen has moved on from 2017, which became about stockpiling depth and forming a resolute approach.



He wants to develop New Zealand's attacking game, talking in some detail this week about how complex international defences have become to break down - with the Lions and France among the standard-bearers.



Counter-attack shapes as a key weapon, with Hansen convinced France will adopt the sort of aerial attack the Lions employed to compelling effect.



It explains the one surprise selection in his starting XV, with lanky 21-year- old Jordie Barrett at fullback, forcing Ben Smith to the wing and no room for exciting runner Waisake Naholo.



Barrett shone brightly in Hansen's eyes in his last Test appearance before undergoing shoulder surgery - the third Lions Test.



"He's got some aerial skills we're looking for, and we think both he and Bender (Smith) give us a really good aerial back three - world class."



France coach Jacques Brunel is laying the foundations for a World Cup assault next year, choosing to leave a number of key figures at home.



His recall of veteran halfback Morgan Parra hints at the sort of high-ball rugby expertly employed last year by Lions maestro Conor Murray.



"We looked at the Lions tour and the November Test to prepare for this series," Brunel said.



A French win would snap their losing streak of 11-straight Test losses to the All Blacks, their worst against any opposition.

