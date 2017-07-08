All Blacks prop Charlie Faumuina ready for 'good little send-off' against Lions at Eden Park

Charlie Faumuina will have a second chance at a final Eden Park goodbye when his All Blacks take on the British and Irish Lions at the hallowed ground in their Test series decider.

New Zealand prop Charlie Faumuina in action in the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions first Test at Eden Park in Auckland. Source: Photosport

Having joined French club Toulouse for the next northern campaign, the 131kg tighthead prop signed off from his home patch in style last month, helping his beloved Blues topple an insipid midweek Lions outfit 22-16.

It was his last home appearance for the Super Rugby franchise, with only a dead-rubber clash with the Sunwolves in Tokyo remaining this season.

Yet the grizzly Faumuina will have one last chance to play at the Auckland fortress on Saturday - in a black jumper, rather than blue.

He will start from the bench in what will likely be his 50th and final Test.

"I remember when the Blues had their last game and walking off the field that time, just soaking it in and knowing it was the last time I was going to get that Blues jersey on - I guess it'll be the same," Faumuina said.

"I just want to enjoy it with the boys, hopefully go out on a good note.

"You see all your family come to the games, see them afterwards, being able to play in front of them in a black jersey - (there were) some good moments."

The 30-year-old has played a key role in the All Blacks' dominance since his 2012 debut, frequently used off the bench due to his adept ball-handling skills and ability to pack down on either side of the scrum.

Yet he was a protagonist for all the wrong reasons last weekend in Wellington, as a late penalty for tackling a man in the air gave Owen Farrell the chance to successfully kick the Lions to a 24-21 second-Test win.

Faumuina still seemed flabbergasted by the decision five days later, but said he was ready to go out and claim a Lions series for his country.

"Mate, I just saw someone coming towards me and obviously I was pretty committed to the tackle and just went through with it - he jumped and, yeah, I don't know if there was anything else I could've done," Faumuina said.