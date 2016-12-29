All Blacks prop Charlie Faumuina confirms move to France

All Blacks and Blues prop Charlie Faumuina has confirmed that he will leave New Zealand Rugby and move to France Top 14 club Toulouse in 2017.

All Blacks prop Charlie Faumuina Source: Photosport

Faumuina will leave New Zealand at the end of next season's Super Rugby competition, allowing him to play in the All Blacks' series against the British and Irish Lions.

"I would just like to thank New Zealand Rugby, the Blues and Auckland Rugby, for everything they have done for me throughout my career," Faumuina told Sky Sports UK.

"I'm looking forward to my last season in New Zealand, making it a successful one with the Blues and hopefully getting the chance to play for the All Blacks."

The 30-year old has so far played 46 Tests for the All Blacks, failing to displace Owen Franks as the first choice tighthead prop.