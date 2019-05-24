All Blacks prop Atu Moli out for entire Super Rugby season as Chiefs injury ward grows

The Chiefs have announced that several players will be forced to sit out the rest of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season due to injury with thier worst news coming in the front row.
24 year old All Black prop, Atu Moli, will be forced to sit out the rest competition after requiring hip surgery.
The surgery is to correct a hip impingement on both of Moli's hips, the club says.
The Chiefs will be hit hard with Moli's absence as prop Angus Ta'avao also remains on the sidelines after requiring surgery to treat a rare leg injury.
Winger Sam McNicol has also been ruled out of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Tupou Vaa'i will come into the squad as injury replacement for locks Michael Allardice and Laghlan McWhannell.
Vaa'i, standing at two metres tall and has been a part of the Chiefs squad since training resumed under Level 2. He has represented Taranaki in the Mitre 10 Cup.