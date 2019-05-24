All Blacks prop Atu Moli out for entire Super Rugby season as Chiefs injury ward grows

The Chiefs have announced that several players will be forced to sit out the rest of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season due to injury with thier worst news coming in the front row.

Chiefs prop Atu Moli scores a try against the Queensland Reds. Source: Photosport

24 year old All Black prop, Atu Moli, will be forced to sit out the rest competition after requiring hip surgery.

The surgery is to correct a hip impingement on both of Moli's hips, the club says.

The Chiefs will be hit hard with Moli's absence as prop Angus Ta'avao also remains on the sidelines after requiring surgery to treat a rare leg injury.

Winger Sam McNicol has also been ruled out of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

Tupou Vaa'i will come into the squad as injury replacement for locks Michael Allardice and Laghlan McWhannell.