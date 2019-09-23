TODAY |

All Blacks praise 'little magician' Sevu Reece for adapting to Test rugby

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

The form of All Blacks wing Sevu Reece has earned special praise from assistant coach Ian Foster, having made his Rugby World Cup debut in Sautrday's 23-13 win over South Africa.

Having made his Test debut against Argentina earlier this year, following irresistible Super Rugby form for the Crusaders, Reece has established himself as the All Blacks' first choice on the right wing, displacing the likes of regulars Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane.

Reece's journey continued last weekend, making his first ever World Cup appearance, an even more remarkable feat when considering he didn't even have a Super Rugby contract at the start of 2019.

Speaking to media today, assistant coach Foster credited Reece for the way that he's handled himself throughout his rapid rise.

"He's an instinctive rugby player, we all know that," Foster said.

"He's got capabilities to make stuff up in the moment, which he's really good at. [But] that stuff means nothing on the international stage if you haven't got the basic fundamentals of your game and have a clear understanding of what's happening.

"He's a smart rugby player, don't be fooled by the 'little magician' stuff, he puts a lot of work into his game.

Foster also said that despite his early successes as an All Black, Reece is far from the finished product.

"He got lost a few times the other night. There's times when he's still getting used to what we're doing. There's times that we needed him in a different posi [position], he's still growing his understanding.

"He's still growing his understanding, but once they get a clarity about what everyone else does, he's good enough to figure out where to inject himself and get maximum use out of him.

"Him and George [Bridge] played well, their game understanding is growing.

"Hopefully it can only get better and better, and whatever we do in that back three, we need all of them involved.

"It's a role that as this World Cup grows, they'll get more and more involved. There seems to be more and more kicking, more and more involvement of the back three, so they're key roles."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The winger has been a revelation after a rapid rise into the All Blacks’ ranks. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau poised to make rugby league return with Mate Ma'a Tonga
2
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
3
Billy Vunipola sent flying by ex-Waikato enforcer Zane Kapeli in emphatic RWC hit
4
The power of 'Beau’unga', and an Ireland-Boks quarter-final? Five things we learned from RWC opening weekend
5
Steve Hansen gets RWC media giggling with cheeky one-liner analysing win over Boks - 'We're one-from-one'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:22

'They go behind your back' - Michael Cheika slams Fiji over Reece Hodge citing
01:41

'Steve's ringing' – All Blacks super fan Kristen Whiu gets surprise call from Hansen
01:43

Ardie Savea emerges as All Blacks' go-to man after stellar performance against Boks
01:59

Tonga's Nasi Manu reflects on emotional journey from cancer diagnosis to RWC