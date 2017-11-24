 

All Blacks out to plug defensive gaps in final Test of the year

The All Blacks defence in 2017 has been the leakiest in their proud history and coach Steve Hansen might have a theory why.

Wales haven't beaten the All Blacks for 64 years ahead of this week's Test.
Heading into their final Test of the year against Wales in Cardiff, New Zealand have conceded 25 tries.

That surpasses by one try their two previous most profligate seasons of 1997 and 2000, in professional rugby's early years when the open running rules allowed scores to balloon.

This year's team also leaked seven tries across two tour non-Tests against the Barbarians and a French XV.

Whitelock will lead the side against Wales in Kieran Read's absence.
While those defensive efforts are symptomatic of an erratic year, Hansen has another theory.

Other teams are simply getting better - especially in the northern hemisphere and most notably on attack.

All tier one teams are now picking a second playmaker at second five-eighth, rather than a power-based player, he noted.

The Welsh are typical, having made the skilled Owen Williams their first-choice No.12 this month instead of veteran battering ram Jamie Roberts.

Injuries have seen the All Blacks use over 50 players so far in 2017.
"It's something southern hemisphere teams have done for years," Hansen said.

"You're doing it so you have an extra driver on the park, an extra kicker."

Hansen says Welsh coach Warren Gatland, like his home union counterparts, learned a lesson from the 2015 World Cup when northern hemisphere sides all failed to reach the semi-finals.

"Like 2007, when we got a kick up the bum at the World Cup, so did the northern hemisphere in 2015," he said.

European sides are threatening the Southern hemisphere's dominance, the All Blacks coach argues.
"England, Scotland, Ireland and now Wales, they're all changing how they play.

"It bodes well for rugby if you like seeing the ball get chucked around."

Hansen says his team will never abandon their attacking mindset in a bid to stiffen their defence.

They come up against the most parsimonious team of 2017 on Saturday, with Wales having leaked just 13 tries from nine Tests.

