All Blacks player ratings: Retallick shows his class as SBW shocker gifts Lions win

With 14 men for the best part of an hour, the All Blacks blew an improbable victory. Something collectively wasn't quite right with Kieran Read's men from the start but who put in a good night's work?

Israel Dagg 7/10

You'd back him to tackle Faletau in the corner eight times out of ten but worryingly three of the Lions' four series tries have been down his flank. Otherwise, Dagg gave a good account of himself in tough, waterlogged conditions.

Waisake Naholo 5/10

Subbed quickly after a solid head knock ending a night where he masqueraded as a mildly effective battering ram. Not a night for wings and he didn't have much fun catching kicks.

Anton Lienert-Brown 6/10

Didn't make all of his tackles and fluffed a sure overlap with uncharacteristic bumbling hands. Caught out of position a handful of times and isn't the fully developed defensive organiser yet. Works best with Ryan Crotty.

Sonny Bill Williams 2/10

Clumsy, foolish, reckless. It was SBW's red card from his shoulder charge into Anthony Watson's head that defined much of the Test. Until then he pulled off some tackles of note and displayed enough evidence he should be banned from kicking the ball.

Rieko Ioane 5/10

Back to earth somewhat for the youngest member of the team and probably the oldest too. Close to giving up a try in the first half with butter fingers and rarely featured thereafter, understandable in the sogginess.

Beauden Barrett 4/10

Last year was being compared to Dan Carter in the conversations of first five greatness. The score would have been 30-24 if Carter was kicking. Missing two from 30 metres in front is a major concern and Barrett is yet to prove he's a clutch man. Couldn't conjure up any real control of the match and was marked well all night.

Aaron Smith 7/10

Didn't assert himself on the match but generally kicked well and distributed efficiently. Took a step backwards from Auckland outing, going into his shell.

Kieran Read 6/10

When was the last time you saw Read get smashed twice in a matter of minutes? The dominant hits were a psychological message at the end of a match that the captain never got himself into. Toiled away in a chaotic Test and will be kicking himself for not being able to close the match out at 18-9.

Sam Cane 7/10

Struggled to make ground with the pill in hand but let any Lions ball runners feel his shoulder. Immense on defence. Looks to be ponderous and caught in two minds with the ball.

Jerome Kaino 5/10

The unluckiest man in the stadium. Sacrificed in the name of 14 man strategy, Kaino exited soon after SBW and a static first quarter.

Sam Whitelock 6/10

High work rate as per and got his hands on the ball more than usual. Would want to play that game again to get the upper hand up front. Central to the good maul work bar one Lions 15 metre effort.

Brodie Retallick 8/10

Not the domineering Retallick but the best forward on the field in black. Some trademark moments and initially won the final lineout steal that could have given the AB's a sniff. All Blacks Man of the Match.

Owen Franks 6.5/10

Even scrum battle with Vunipola was a box ticked but couldn't get the continuity going for the team at the breakdown.

Codie Taylor 7/10

Regathered himself after first lineout throw adjudged to be wonky. Has become more visible around the field and came to Ioane's rescue when he shelled the cross kick. Showing his ability with increased confidence.

Joe Moody 6.5/10

Rock solid scrum in messy opening twenty minutes but never got the same foothold at the breakdown as in Auckland. Ditto the rest of the pack.

Substitutes:

Nathan Harris n/a

Last 60 seconds for Taylor. Should that even count as a cap?

Wyatt Crockett 5/10

He's not used to losing and especially not used to his team losing the final quarter. Couldn't make an impact in any shape or form.

Charlie Faumuina 5/10

Had the misfortune to give away the deciding penalty but he was hard done by the jumping player. A grey area of the rugby law book.

Scott Barrett n/a

Last eight minutes for Whitelock.

Ardie Savea 8/10

Was the only one really troubling the Lions in the last quarter with his piston-style running. Points for cameo effort that could have gave the AB's some hope.

TJ Perenara 4/10

Bad defensive read for Murray's try and unable to get himself into the game like he needs to do. Knocked ball on at the death to capitalise on the 79th minute lineout steal.

Aaron Cruden 5/10

Daft wipers kick when possession was ten tenths of the law with two minutes left. Little else to do but tackle in the last 20 when the Lions turned the screws.

Ngani Laumape 5/10