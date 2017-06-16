 

All Blacks player ratings: Retallick, Lienert-Brown shine as Samoa swept off Eden Park

David Agnew 

1 NEWS NOW Sport Reporter

Samoa were game for the first half hour but once the seal was broken, the All Blacks were in one of those moods, sending the Lions a message about the skill level required to compete. How did the AB's rate for the first hit-out of the year then?

The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?
Ben Smith – 7.5/10
Scythed his way through scattered defenders and cleaned up every tricky proposition at the back. Not a bad night to be caretaker captain.

Israel Dagg – 8/10
Showed he still has the required wheels for the wing by burning Nanai-Williams twice cleanly in the second half. Beautiful sleight of hands for Fifita's try.

Anton Lienert-Brown – 9/10
All of his skills were on display, especially his uncanny knack for staying on his feet and keeping the ball moving. Subtle touches throughout that crystallised some killer attacking raids. Best back on the pitch.

Sonny Bill Williams – 7.5/10
Despite the obvious moments of magic, dropped off a handful of tackles and if it wasn't for Beauden Barrett's soccer skills he would've blown the team's second try. Plenty of entries to hang his hat on though and THAT offload is unstoppable. 

Julian Savea – 7/10
Did he start the game? Nothing went his way in the first half and was reasonably well contained in the second. Still found himself on the end of a try assist, taking him within three of Doug Howlett's all-time All Blacks record.

Beauden Barrett – 8.5/10
Playground lunchtime stuff. Ran through all of his repertoire and even kicked most of his goals. Recovered well to dominate after some muscular Samoan tags early on. His chip kick game is going to be a huge factor in the next three weeks.

The first-five used his feet ingeniously to kick ahead SBW's offload before sliding over to score in the All Blacks' 78-0 win over Samoa.
Aaron Smith – 7/10
Tradesman-like first half. Didn't have much ball to sling wide but his perfectly times offload made the Barrett try. A brace of uncharacteristic errors just before being subbed blighted his night.

Ardie Savea – 8.5/10
Didn't look out of place in Kieran Read’s jersey and it’s clear he has added a physical edge to his play. Scary to think what is possible when he and Sam Cane are on the field together. In one word, unique.

Sam Cane – 8/10
If you didn't notice him it was because he was absorbing the early Samoan pressure making all his tackles. Some classic openside skills to accentuate his mountain of donkey work.

Jerome Kaino – 7.5/10
Met the physicality challenge head on and has lost none of his strength in the tackle. Like Cane, laid the platform for the pyrotechnics later on.

Sam Whitelock – 8/10
Owned the lineout and the restart (plenty of the latter). Did all the basics expertly and got himself a very rare early night off. The most reliable man in rugby next to Darren Shand.

Brodie Retallick – 9/10
Does things that locks aren't supposed to do like break the line and offload with impunity. Tougher challenges to come but there were glimpses of the range he had in 2014 when he did it all and better than any other second-rower. Man of the Match.

Owen Franks – 8/10
Had his core roles down pat and made Whitelock and Co look a million dollars in the air. Made all his tackles under the first quarter heat and gave referee Raynal nothing to bleat about at scrum time.

Codie Taylor – 8/10
Lineout ticked along smoothly but importantly, Taylor knuckled down in the tight which will be his job in coming weeks. Doesn't possess the freak element of Coles so rolls his sleeves up instead.

Joe Moody – 8/10
With Franks, made sure the table was set before everybody else tucked in. Some nice ball carries and made sure there wasn't a hint the Samoans could dominate physically.

Substitutes

Nathan Harris – 7/10
Looks at home with the ball tucked under his arm. Is due some injury-free airtime.

Wyatt Crockett – 7/10
Scrum began to crush the opposition when he came on and he made sure any ball runner was disposed of.

Charlie Faumuina – 7/10
Picked up where the starting props left off and with Crockett upped the ante on the inexperienced Samoan bench.

Scott Barrett – 9/10
Huge cameo points for the tallest of the Barrett brothers who somehow seems to match them for special moments. Flawless in the air, elusive on the carry and has the vision and hands to keep the continuity.

Vaea Fifita – 7/10
Hard to tell how much Test match action he'll get but a try on debut within minutes of clocking on is something to remember. Head down, bum up for the remainder.

TJ Perenara – 9/10
Hands down, the best support player in the business. Is always there to mop up the initial break and is running on supreme confidence in his skills nowadays. Lovely little chip for Ardie Savea's second.

Lima Sopoaga – 7.5/10
Got his open field running game going and benefitted from all the hard work prior. Kicked his goals well.

Jordie Barrett – 7.5/10
Too early to predict the youngest brother's trajectory but like his bros has that Midas touch that can't be taught.

David Agnew

