All Blacks to play third 2020 Test against Wales with November fixture confirmed

New Wales coach Wayne Pivac has been given a tough first November internationals window with his team taking on both the All Blacks and South Africa later this year.

Rieko Ioane makes a run against Wales. Source: Photosport

The Welsh Rugby Union announced their traditional November fixtures this morning with the All Blacks and world champion South Africans two of the four opponents named.

The other two sides are Fiji and Argentina.

After facing Fiji  on November 7 Wales will take on the All Blacks on November 14 in Cardiff at 5:30pm local time.

It will be the third time Wales faces the All Blacks this year with Pivac and his men touring New Zealand in July for a two-Test series.

Following their clash with the All Blacks, Wales will then play Argentina the following weekend before wrapping up their Autumn series with a Test against the Springboks on November 28.

