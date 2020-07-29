All Blacks pay tribute to French 1999 World Cup hero, Christophe Dominici, dead at 48 — 'A titan'

One of the French stars who broke All Blacks fans' hearts at the 1999 World Cup, Christophe Dominici, has died.

Source: Photosport

The 48-year-old's death has left the French and international rugby community in shock.

France's rugby federation said it was "in mourning after the tragic death of our wing Christophe Dominici. We're particularly thinking of his family and loved ones."

"It is with immense sadness that Stade Francais learns of the death of Christophe Dominici," said his former club in a statement.

"I'm devastated. With his crappy physique, he beat all the best defences in the world. It really sucks to lose him at 48," his former France and Stade Francais teammate, Sylvain Marconnet, said.

The diminutive winger was just 1.72m in height and earned a reputation for his match-altering runs and finishing ability, highlighted in his stunning try against the All Blacks in the 1999 World Cup semi-final.

The All Blacks also paid tribute to the winger, who tore them apart 21 years ago.

Dominici played 67 times for France. winning four Six Nations-winning teams and two Grand Slams.

Prosecutors in Paris have opened an inquiry into the cause of his death.