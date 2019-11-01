All Blacks outclass Wales to claim third place at Rugby World Cup

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Rugby World Cup third place playoff between the All Blacks and Wales, from Tokyo.

ALL BLACKS 40-17 WALES

Full-time: The All Blacks finish their World Cup in style with a big win over Wales.

75 min TRY: Mo'unga Magic! This time he gets his try. With the AB's shifting to the short side from the scrum where Mo'unga showed off his foot work to beat Biggar and score in the corner.

Mo'unga cannot convert his own try.

Ben Smith scores for the All Blacks against Wales at the Rugby World Cup Source: Photosport

73 min: ABs get a five metre scrum as a beautiful chip and chase from Mo'unga got the second best result, and now gives side a chance to attack deep in the Welsh half.

67 min: The ABs making crucial errors and giving Wales a chance to attack deep in their half. On the back of penalties, Wales are setting up again in the ABs half.

64 min: All Blacks the penalty for a Welsh player holding on in the ruck. They get a chance to kick themselves into the Wales half once again to attack.

60 min: Matt Todd has entered the field to play his final game in the black jersey. LEGEND!

59 min TRY: Josh Adams gets try number seven for this World Cup and gets Wales on the board for this second half. Wales again showing patience to crack the AB's defence.

Biggar converts.

56 min: Wales get a penalty deep in the ABs half for a high tackle. Wales decide to take the scrum.

SBW and Crotty come off and have finished their test careers as All Blacks. LEGENDS!

52 min: All Blacks get the penalty and Smith takes the quick tap to go on attack straight away to find more points.

47 min: Ben Smith has been denied a hat trick after a beautiful back line shift and trade mark SBW offload saw Smith go over but only to be denied by Rieko Ioane's hand in the lead, who propelled the ball forward.

46 min: ABs get a penalty from their half and get a chance to get out of their end and try score more points.

41 min TRY: Ryan Crotty gets in on the action!! This time the centres have combined with Sonny Bill Williams running his strong line as usual to get a offload out to Crotty who crosses over.

Mo'unga slices the posts.

11:02pm

All Blacks get the last half of rugby for both teams this year under way through Barrett.

Half-time: The All Blacks lead Wales in a first half of fast paced rugby. Both teams in the mood to attack and are hunting for points to finish off their campaign.

40 min TRY: Ben Smith with a double!! This try came from the Highlanders play book with Aaron Smith throwing a long ball to Ben Smith on the right wing who beats three players on the way to the line.

Mo'unga converts.

35 min: ABs get a penalty for a Welsh player hanging on in the ruck. The ABs go for the corner but cannot find touch and Wales manage to get the ball and thump it down field to clear themselves out of danger.

32 min TRY: Ben Smith runs straight through them! The departing veteran showed off his class with a trade mark run to get the AB's third try.

Mo'unga converts.

30 min: This time the ABs get the penalty for a illegal entry into a maul by a Welsh forward. ABs get the chance to get out of their half to attack in the Welsh half.

28 min: Wales get a penalty again this time the AB's front line collapsing. Wales go for the corner once again to attack deep in the AB's half.

25 min: Another penalty to Wales who are pressuring the AB's line. Discipline now being a slight issue for the AB's. Wales this time go for goal.

Patchell makes no mistake.

24 min: Wales get a penalty after playing under a penalty advantage. Wales are looking another line-out drive by keeping deep into the All Blacks half.

22 min: All Blacks heavy on the attack but Aaron Smith makes a mistake and gave Wales a chance to counter attack. Patchell puts in a good clearing kick to give the All Blacks a line-out from in their half.

19 min TRY: Wales hit with one back, patience paying off for Wales who worked through their phases to catch the All Blacks defence short on the right edge and Hallam Amos gets his first try of the game.

Patchell makes no mistake with his conversion.

16 min: On the back of a penalty Wales go inches from scoring, only to held up over the line. All Blacks showing strong defence in this game so far.

Wales get another penalty and go for the line-out drive option once again.

12 min TRY: Beauden Barrett cuts the Welsh into pieces! Aaron Smith shapes to go right but feed a ball back into the middle to Barrett who slices the defence with ease to score the All Blacks second.

Mo'unga makes no mistake.

10 min: All Blacks get a scrum off a Wales mistake, Wales letting the shackles loose on attack also with damaging raids on the flanks.

8 min: Wales are packing a scrum on half way with Crotty making a mistake and handing the ball over to the Welsh. All Blacks looking hot on attack so far.

5 min TRY: Joe Moody shows off his speed and is set up by another forward in Brodie Retallick. Mo'unga makes a half break and finds Retallick with a offload who then draws and passes to send Moody over.

Mo'unga makes no mistake this time.

2 min: All Blacks get another a penalty, this time inside the Welsh half. Richie Mo'unga goes for goal to attempt and claim three points.

Mo'unga hits the right hand up right. Scores remain the same.

1 min: Sam Cane showing his presence early, with a big hit in the middle of the field then turning the ball over deep in their own half. All Blacks get a penalty to get out of their half and go on attack against the Welsh defence.

10:00pm: Kick-off

All Blacks won the toss and are receiving the ball. With Wales kicking off through Rhys Patchell to get this game under way.

9:58pm

The anthems are done, now its time for the All Blacks to lay their last challenge of the year with the haka!

Captain Kieran Read along side with other departing players doing their last haka in the black jersey. Read leading his final haka!

9:54pm

Both teams have entered the field and are set to face off for third place. A game no one wants to play in, but both teams given a shot to go out of the World Cup with a win and a bronze medal.

Teams line up for national anthems.

9:35pm

Welcome along to tonight's third place playoff! It might not be the game anyone wanted, but the All Blacks and Wales can tonight look to finish this tournament on a high.

Kick off in around 25 minutes.

PREVIEW

It's the game that no one wants to play in, but the All Blacks can at least send out some true legends of the game with a win tonight in the RWC match for third place.

Coach Steve Hansen takes charge of the All Blacks for the final time, while captain Kieran Read is joined by the likes of Ryan Crotty, Ben Smith and Matt Todd in their final Test match.

A win tonight would be the All Blacks' third World Cup bronze, the most for any team in history.

For Wales meanwhile, tonight's match will see the international farewell - for now at least - of Kiwi Warren Gatland, coming home to the Chiefs from next season.

TEAMS

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Ben Smith, 13. Ryan Crotty, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Sam Cane, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Dane Coles, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Liam Coltman, 17. Atu Moli, 18. Angus Ta'avaou, 19. Patrick Tuipuloru, 20. Matt Todd, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Jordie Barrett.

Wales: 15. Hallam Amos, 14. Owen Lane, 13. Jonathan Davies, 12. Owen Watkin, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Rhys Patchell, 9. Tomos Williams, 8. Ross Moriarty, 7. James Davies, 6. Justin Tipuric, 5. Alun Wyn Jones (c), 4. Adam Beard, 3. Dillon Lewis, 2. Ken Owens, 1. Nicky Smith.