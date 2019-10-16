All Blacks open up about fatherhood, phone calls home to relieve stress in Japan

Fatherhood can be a buffer to the pressures of rugby, Sonny Bill Williams has explained in a heartwarming social media video about the 14 dads in the All Blacks’ squad at the Rugby World Cup.

Williams, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock, Matt Todd, Kieran Read, Ben Smith, Angus Ta’avoa, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Aaron Smith, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Brodie Retallick, Liam Coltman and Nepo Laulala are the 14 All Black dads.

“The beauty of that is it’s just a buffer, a decompressor for some of the boys,” Williams said.

“I guess a lot of our conversations now turn to what the kids are getting up to, how they’re getting on at school and what not. It’s a little bit of a change.

“Seeing the difference and the growth in the boys is pretty cool. It’s special to be a part of.