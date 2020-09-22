TODAY |

All Blacks old and new embrace time with fans after huge turnout in Whakatāne

There’s being in demand and then there’s being an All Black.

Hundreds turned out to watch the public training session – and get the odd autograph after. Source: 1 NEWS

Players, regardless of Test caps or provincial allegiances, were swamped in Whakatāne this afternoon with hundreds turning out to watch a public training session.

After the training was over, the tackle bags were put away and the permanent markers came out for autographs on posters, shirts, balls and even body parts.

Watch the video above to see how veterans like Aaron Smith and newcomers such as Cullen Grace approached the full-on afternoon.

