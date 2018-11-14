TODAY |

All Blacks, NZR looking for new major sponsor after AIG blows final whistle

Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks are on the market for a new major sponsor after insurance giant AIG announced today it will end its partnership with the New Zealand rugby team.

AIG became the All Blacks' major sponsor in 2012 and immediately caused debate amongst fans when its company logo appeared on the middle of the team's jersey.

But a new company will be looking to take over that spot from 2022 with AIG announcing today they will end their sponsorship at the end of 2021.

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson said the insurance company has provided them ample time to weigh up their options.

"We have enjoyed a hugely successful and mutually beneficial commercial partnership that has helped both AIG and NZR to strengthen our respective brands on the world stage," Robinson said.

"AIG has been a special partner not only because of their presence on the front of the treasured black jersey, but because they have been a leading voice on social issues that are dear to NZR and to our athletes," he said.

Stuff reports AIG's sponsorship was valued at the low tens of millions annually after they renewed their arrangement back in 2016.

NZR will still have a steady source of revenue to work with though thanks to the deal struck with Sky Television last year for broadcasting rights that is understood to be worth $500 million over five years.

Rugby
All Blacks
