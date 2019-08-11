TODAY |

All Blacks not pushing RWC panic button after heavy loss to Wallabies

AAP
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Australia

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen insists there's no need to hit the panic button despite his team's 47-26 loss to the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday night.

Australia haven't held the Bledisloe Cup since 2002, but that 17-year drought will end if they can beat the All Blacks in Auckland next Saturday.

The Wallabies were ruthless in the series opener in Perth, running in six tries to four in a commanding display.

But there were mitigating factors for the world champion All Blacks, who were reduced to 14 men when lock Scott Barrett was red-carded in the 40th minute.

NZ trailed by just a point at the time of the send-off, but were powerless to halt the Wallabies after that.

Hansen doesn't want to be known as the coach who gave up the Bledisloe Cup.

And with the World Cup in Japan just over a month away, Hansen has precious little time to fix his team's woes.

Barrett could miss the World Cup if he feels the full wrath of the judiciary.

And the fitness of centre Jack Goodhue is also in doubt after he injured a hamstring.

There are also big question marks around Brodie Retallick, who dislocated his shoulder against South Africa last month.

"You've got about five balls in the air at the moment," Hansen said.

"We don't know if Brodie is going to be right. Maybe he is, maybe he isn't. We don't know what's going to happen with Scotty, so that's another ball in the air.

"All we've got to do is stay calm and wait and see where those balls land basically. And then have plan A, plan B, plan C, and plan D."

The last time NZ were 1-0 down in a two-match Bledisloe Cup series was in 2015.

A week later, they smashed the Wallabies 41-13 in Auckland, before going on to win the World Cup.

Thinking about those past results is soothing to Hansen.

"We've been here before. In 2015 it was exactly the same scenario," Hansen said.

"We've just got to go back and don't push the panic button, (but instead) push the button that says we're going to learn and get our discipline right.

"We're going to make our tackles and get our game structure right and turn up and play well.

"I know the scoreboard's fairly massive - 47 points. It's not that often we get that many points scored against us.

"But at 16-12 we're in the game at half-time, and then Scotty gets sent off and it's a different game."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Despite injuries and the team's form, the All Blacks coach says they still have plans A, B, C and D. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:47
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
2
Scott Barrett is sent off against the Wallabies
Wallabies thrash 14-man All Blacks to put one hand on Bledisloe Cup
3
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Scott Barrett shown red card after headshot on Wallabies' Michael Hooper
4
The All Blacks coach conceded that his side were outperformed by a better side in Perth.
'We didn't help ourselves' - Steve Hansen holds hands up after All Blacks thrashed by Wallabies
5
Winger Vereniki Goneva finished off an outstanding team try as Fiji eked out a 10-3 win.
Brilliant 80m try lights up Flying Fijians' scrappy win over Manu Samoa
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
James O'Connor holds off Jack Goodhue

James O'Connor oozes class on Wallabies comeback

00:15
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.

Scott Barrett shown red card after headshot on Wallabies' Michael Hooper
00:15
Samu Kerevi trampled the All Blacks' fullback before putting away Nic White.

Wallabies second-five bumps off Beauden Barrett to set up all-time classic try
Scott Barrett is sent off against the Wallabies

Wallabies thrash 14-man All Blacks to put one hand on Bledisloe Cup