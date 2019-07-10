TODAY |

All Blacks newbie Braydon Ennor hits the gym with new teammates

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

All Blacks youngster Braydon Ennor did the most to make a good first impression with his new teammates, hitting the gym in Auckland this afternoon.

One of four new faces in Steve Hansen’s squad, Ennor arrived in camp this week after being a part of the Crusaders’ Super Rugby title win.

Along with Crusaders teammates George Bridge and Sevu Reece, Ennor quickly got stuck into his workout, strengthening his chest as well as his neck.

Ennor and the rest of the All Blacks are in camp this week, battling for spots for the opening Rugby Championship Test against Argentina next weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fresh off his Super Rugby title, Ennor got to work in the All Blacks' camp. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:07
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to get a better understanding of the Indian superstar.
India's media analyse the swagger radiating from Virat Kohli - 'Two more games and he's got immortality'
2
"You don't need a team of all stars, you want one that works well together," associate professor Tania Cassidy says.
Academic challenges NZ Rugby to focus more on character than performance when selecting All Blacks
3
Prudence Fowler, 16, is being hailed as the next Sarah Ulmer.
'I like to be the best' - Kiwi teen out to dominate after career-threatening tumour
4
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy
5
The Warriors winger says he knows he grounded the ball in the close win over the Knights, despite what the officials think.
NRL referees in charge of Warriors' controversy-filled win over Knights axed
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
08:41
"You don't need a team of all stars, you want one that works well together," associate professor Tania Cassidy says.

Academic challenges NZ Rugby to focus more on character than performance when selecting All Blacks
After winning a third straight title, the Crusaders want more silverware in the years to come.

Highlights from 2019's Super Rugby season
00:40
The Crusaders coach said he's done all he can - now all that's left is December's interview.

Scott Robertson 'optimistic' heading into All Blacks coach interview - 'They know who they're getting'
The Jaguares celebrate their win over the Hurricanes

'Our country's proud' - Jaguares reflect on dream season