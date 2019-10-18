TODAY |

All Blacks will need to be smart in the wet against suffocating Irish, says Ian Foster

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

The All Blacks will have to be smart with the potential for rain in Tokyo to play in the hands of the suffocating Irish defence, assistant coach Ian Foster admits.

Approximately 40mm of rain is forecast in the Japanese capital tomorrow night, meaning the second Rugby World Cup quarter-final could be a slug-fest played out in the trenches.

“We’ve got to be smart, there’s potential rain, we’re playing a team that likes to suffocate you, all sort of those things, we’ve got to respect all those things,” Foster said today.

Foster admitted that a number of changes the All Blacks had made in the last 12 months had been in response to some below-par performances last season including the loss to Ireland in Dublin.

“We always remember our losses pretty clearly, but you try and learn from them moving forward.

"If you look at the things we’ve changed in the last 12 months and we have changed a number of things and a lot of those are because of some performances we had last year that we weren’t totally proud of.”

"I think it’s a different group we’ve got this year, they’re excited, they’re confident to play and our challenge going into a big game is not to dampen that confidence.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rain is forecast for Tokyo, which will play into the hands of the Irish and their suffocating defence. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
At 79, Sikh marathon runner still stacking up miles around Auckland's North Shore
2
Silver Ferns great Casey Kopua reveals she was pregnant during victorious Netball World Cup campaign
3
'You haven’t got room to get gaga emotional' - Hansen still refuses to acknowledge emotion of his last days with All Blacks
4
Eight years into Japan move, former All Black Isaac Ross 'not in a rush to get back home'
5
Jamie Joseph plays bizarre Japanese version of rock-paper-scissors involving mallet and helmet
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:19

Wallabies star has reporters in stitches after drily listing weakness of England rivals - 'Never pays for a beer'
00:21

Jamie Joseph plays bizarre Japanese version of rock-paper-scissors involving mallet and helmet
01:50

Andrew Saville expecting wet, cool conditions for All Blacks' quarter-final as winter hits Japan
00:37

Another mind game or Aussie sincerity? Eddie Jones 'proud' of 'old mate' Michael Cheika ahead of RWC quarter-final