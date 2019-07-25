All Blacks need to 'have a rethink' over dual playmaker system, says Ian Foster

New All Blacks coach Ian Foster has stayed coy on the prospect of the dual playmaker system, having taken over from Steve Hansen.

During last year's Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cup in Japan, the All Blacks utilised a system of having two of their main playmakers sharing the field at the same time.

Richie Mo'unga taking the reins as first-five, while Beauden Barrett offered a second option from fullback.

The strategy garnered mixed successes; at times working to perfection, such as in the 23-13 victory over the Springboks in Yokohama, and at times struggling, seen in the 19-7 semi-final defeat to England.

Speaking to Stuff, Foster stopped short of calling the strategy a failure, but did say that certain aspects will require change heading into his stint as coach.

"Is that the reason we lost a semi? I don't think so," he said.

"But certainly there were some decisions that game under pressure we didn't make very well.

"I can't ignore that, so we've got to go back and have a rethink."

What's more, with the likes of Damian McKenzie back from injury, Foster says that picking his first-choice fullback will be a difficult task.

"We've got Damian coming back from injury and growth in the likes of George Bridge and Jordie Barrett. No doubt [fullback] is going to be a tough area to pick."