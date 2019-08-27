'The All Blacks will need a guy like him' – Liam Squire's potential return excites Josh Ioane

Liam Squire's potential All Blacks return has excited Highlanders teammate Josh Ioane.

The dynamic loose forward Squire is in line for Steve Hansen's 31-man World Cup squad, announced tomorrow.

In July Squire, 28, withdrew himself from the All Blacks' squad for the Rugby Championship for personal reasons.

Since then though, Squire has shone for Tasman in the Mako's start to this year's Mitre 10 Cup, leading to reports of his availability for Japan.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Squire's Highlanders teammate Ioane said that the dynamic style he brings, capable of playing at either six or eight, is exactly what the All Blacks are currently lacking.

"[I'm] real happy to see him put his name forward," Ioane said.

"[I'm] stoked for him. The All Blacks will need a guy like him.

"He's a quality player, I'm sure he'll do well."

Both Squire and Ioane himself will learn their World Cup fates tomorrow, when Steve Hansen reveals his 31-man squad in Auckland.