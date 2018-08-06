All Blacks named: Skipper Kieran Read and debutants included for Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship

New Zealand rugby coach Steve Hansen has announced his 33-man All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship with Vaea Fifita and Jeffery Toomaga-Allen the big omissions from the squad.
Kieran Read(c) of New Zealand after the Rugby Championship, South Africa v New Zealand All Blacks at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa. 7 October 2017.
Kieran Read returns and is fully fit after being ruled out of the June Test series against France with a back injury.
Dane Coles is named in the team though likely won't return to All Blacks action until October.
Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick also returns to the side after 11 months away from Test rugby.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said it was tough leaving out some quality players in the squad
"The selectors found this an incredibly difficult squad to select, and whilst we congratulate those who've been named in the Rugby Championship team, we also commiserate with those who've missed out," said Hansen.
"It has to be noted that there are some very good players who have not made the squad. However, as we've seen in previous campaigns, a number of these players will get an opportunity through injury, just like Liam and Ngani already.
"One of the positives of having such a talented pool to select from is that it creates natural competition, not only for spots in the Rugby Championship squad, but also the matchday 23. That competition should remove any feelings of complacency within our playing group."
Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Atu Moli and Jordan Taufua were not considered for selection due to injury.
All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
Hookers: Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Dane Coles
Props: Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Ofa Tuungafasi, Karl Tu'inukuafe
Locks: Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock
Loose Forwards: Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Kieran Read, Jackson Hemopo.
Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
Michael Cheika admits he had one eye on the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the other looking even further ahead when he included teenage sensation Jordan Petaia in his extended Wallabies train-on squad.
Petaia is likely to be cut when Cheika's 36-man squad is trimmed after a week- long camp in Cessnock before the Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship opener against the All Blacks on August 18.
Already on record as saying he will finish up at the end of next year, Cheika is intent on building depth and leaving Australian rugby in safer hands through improved succession planning.
He sees 18-year-old Petaia as very much one of the stars of the future after the utility back lit up Leichhardt Oval with a dazzling attacking display in Friday night's Wallabies trial.
"The one big thing with this team that we've assembled from a coaching point of view is we want to build some foundations for the future as well," Cheika said.
"That's something we haven't been good at over the past 10 or 12 years, thinking about how we can infiltrate both the mentality and the talent of the players going forward so the next coach and the coach after him are in a really good spot and our rugby public have got great teams coming through.
"That's something we've been talking about, working on, since the last World Cup.
"I don't know the exact number but there'd have to be over two-thirds of this squad who have debuted or played for Australia since the last World Cup.
"So it's a very, very fresh outlook and gives us a foundation - if we can stave off the overseas pirates - to keep a strong group of players going through not just to 2019 but beyond."
Cheika was hugely impressed with Petaia's trial showing, which included a try after he caught a Will Genia chip kick.
"He had some good touches. It was his firstopportunity to play at the next level up and I thought he handled it pretty well," Cheika said.
"So it's just another opportunity to spend a bit more time with him inside of the team environment."
Cheika nominated 22-year-old Melbourne Rebels prop Jermaine Ainsley as another uncapped rookie whose claims couldn't be ignored after the in-house trial.
"Jermaine had a very solid half of footy," the coach said.
"He hasn't had probably as much footy as we would have liked down in Melbourne.
"He's had a few injuries et cetera but he's a player who I think has got a lot of promise.
"If he works hard and stays focused on what he needs to do, and takes care of the small details, it won't be long before he's playing for Australia."
1 NEWS NOW's rugby expert Campbell Burnes breaks down the Super Rugby Final between the Crusaders and Lions.
Crusaders players Pete Samu, Ryan Crotty and Seta Tamanivalu embrace after winning the 2018 Super Rugby final against the Lions at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.
1. The All Blacks will miss Matt Todd
The Crusaders skipper praised Scott Robertson, coaching staff and players for their work in securing back-to-back Super Rugby titles.
This bloke continues to amaze at the consistently high quality of performance he delivers on a weekly basis. That is not the first time we have said that about a No 7 from these parts.
The 30-year-old Todd made as many tackles as his age in the final and, other than one mistake, gave a towering display to outpoint Kwagga Smith in the loose.
His offload which led to Mitch Drummond’s try shows a man who has added to his game to become a complete opensider. While I am a fan of both Sam Cane and Ardie Savea, it doesn’t seem right he will not feature in black again until next year due to his Japanese sabbatical.
2. Richie Mo'unga loves finals pressure
The first-five was man of the match in the Crusaders' final win last night.
The Crusaders pivot seemed to take Steve Hansen’s midweek words as a personal challenge to show him how he could run a game under white-hot pressure.
The response was 17 points, a flawless goalkicking exhibition, authoritative generalship, penetrative running and a harsh lesson for his opposite Elton Jantjies.
But then Mo’unga has history in big finals. He ran the cutter in the 2015-17 NPC finals for Canterbury, scoring two tries in 2016 and racking up 25 points in a virtuoso display in the 2017 decider.
Throw in the 2017 Super Rugby final, in which he scored 10 points, and you need have no fears about his temperament. The only mediocre outing I can recall in his Crusaders career is the game against the British and Irish Lions last season. He was, however, not Robinson Crusoe on that disappointing night.
Hansen said Mo’unga was playing behind a Roll Royce pack. That was true, but the All Blacks also have a Rolls Royce pack, so no clear-thinking rugby fan in this country should have any concerns if Mo’unga is called upon to wear the All Blacks’ No 10 jersey during the Rugby Championship.
3. Tactics and planning still count in finals
Tamanivalu says the team environment and 'brotherhood' made him feel at home with the Crusaders.
We are not 100 percent sure who came up with the Crusaders’ tactics to combat the Lions’ vaunted lineout drives and mauls, but it doesn’t matter who gets the credit. The collective call was made and the home team committed to it.
Rather than sitting back passively hoping for a truck and trailer or leaving a decision in the hands of the referee, the Crusaders pack just smashed into the Lions lineout before they could even stabilise their jumpers.
It worked a treat and, competitive as the Lions were throughout, they could not get their backs, or forwards, going from such an unstable platform.
In the words of the immortal Hannibal Smith: "I love it when a plan comes together!"
4. Scott Robertson’s record is decidedly useful
Scott Robertson said his No.10 played exceptionally and admitted the forwards were on another level against the Lions.
If you think the Crusaders’ home playoffs record is not bad, then how about Scott Robertson’s professional coaching record?
Rare indeed it is for him not to oversee a winning campaign. Before his two straight Super Rugby titles, he took the New Zealand Under 20s to the 2015 Junior World Championship.
After serving as a specialist coach for Canterbury, he rose to be Tabai Matson’s assistant in 2012 for an NPC title, and then uncorked three more as head coach in 2013 and 2015-16.
Hell, even Sir Graham Henry did not win an NPC until he was 47. Robertson, at 43, is on his way to the top.
5. That win had parallels with the class of 2000
Mo'unga has been the shining light in another title winning Crusaders season.
They say the 2018 Crusaders made 171 tackles in the final, with the Lions commanding 72 per cent of the ball.
Those numbers sound similar to the 2000 decider, on a bitterly cold Canberra night, when the visitors gave a herculean defensive shift against the home-town Brumbies.
Scott Robertson was there, in the No 7 jersey, so he will know what his men went through against the Lions. The only difference was that it was colder in 2000, and the contest, decided by a last gasp, long range Andrew Mehrtens penalty goal, was rather closer than in 2018.