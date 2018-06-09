 

All Blacks name unchanged team for second Test against France in Wellington

France can expect no respite in the second Test from the All Blacks, who are being urged by coach Steve Hansen to improve on a 41-point opening triumph.

The All Blacks' second-five scored the try of the match in the 52-11 win at Eden Park.

Source: 1 NEWS

Hansen has named an identical team to that which powered home late to prevail 52-11 at Eden Park for Saturday's clash in Wellington.

Concerned by their rusty start to the year in Auckland, where they trailed 11-8 at halftime, Hansen didn't want to halt the momentum that sparked seven tries in the last 27 minutes.

"We have a big focus right now on developing our game and working on our skill sets, connections and combinations," he said.

"It isn't beneficial to be making wholesale changes, if any at all, to the playing 23."

It means Sonny Bill Williams will need to wait until at least the third Test in Dunedin to return after the veteran inside centre underwent minor knee surgery last month.

Despite a massive impact from his bench last week, Hansen has resisted promoting any to the starting side.

Jordie Barrett is again one of three starting brothers and remains at fullback.

Luke Whitelock is retained at No.8 in the absence of injured regular captain Kieran Read.

Older brother Sam Whitelock remains the interim skipper for what will be his 98th Test.

He and 96-cap prop Owen Franks are poised to become the eighth and ninth All Blacks centurions when they face the Wallabies in back-to-back Rugby Championship Tests next month.

Before then, they can extend a record winning run against France that has stretched to 12 Tests.

It is New Zealand's first Test at Wellington since last year's 24-21 loss to the British and Irish Lions.

Before that they'd won 16 on the trot at Westpac Stadium.

NEW ZEALAND: Jordie Barrett, Ben Smith, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, Sam Cane, Liam Squire, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (capt), Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Res: Nathan Harris, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Vaea Fifita, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Damian McKenzie, Ngani Laumape.

