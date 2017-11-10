All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts

The All Blacks have sprung some first-time selections for this weekend's opening Test against France at Eden Park, including a debut for prop Karl Tu'inukuafe.

The All Blacks perform the haka to France prior to their match in 2016. Source: Photosport

Tu'inukuafe, 25, continues his rapid rise, only making his Super Rugby debut earlier this season. He will debut from the bench as Owen Franks and Joe Moody both return to the All Blacks' front row.

Steve Hansen's first selection for the 2018 international season features a few new faces amongst the seasoned crew with multiple regulars sidelined due to injuries.

Sam Whitelock has been confirmed as the captain for the Test after overcoming concussion symptoms which have seen him rested at the Crusaders during the past three weeks of Super Rugby action.

Scott Barrett will partner Whitelock in the second row, named alongside brothers Beauden, who will start at first-five, and Jordie, named at fullback ahead of veteran and vice-captain Ben Smith, becoming the first trio of siblings to start a Test match for the All Blacks.

Ryan Crotty has been passed fit, starting alongside Anton Lienert-Brown in the midfield.

In the loose forward trio, Liam Squire has been selected at blindside flanker, with Sam Cane in the openside role. Luke Whitelock replaces regular captain Kieran Read at number eight.

Vaea Fifita will cover lock as well as the loose forward positions off the bench, alongside Ardie Savea.

Damian McKenzie has been selected ahead of Richie Mo'unga on the bench, with Ngani Laumape picked as midfield cover.

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Ben Smith, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Luke Whitelock, 7. Sam Cane, 6. Liam Squire, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Sam Whitelock (c), 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.