All Blacks name Savea captain for Rugby Championship

The All Blacks will be led by Ardie Savea for the Rugby Championship after the Hurricanes loose forward was named captain of the side on Saturday.

Ardie Savea. Source: Photosport

The All Blacks have travelled to Perth for the start of the tournament with a 35-strong squad, but the team is without some of its veterans, including Sam Whitelock and Aaron Smith who are both on paternity leave.

Whitelock was named captain for the All Blacks this season with regular skipper Sam Cane currently injured. When he was rested during the Bledisloe Cup last month, Smith was handed the captaincy in his place.

With both players not in Australia along with Richie Mo'unga, new leadership was needed.

Alongside Savea, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett have been named vice captains.

Savea is no stranger to captaincy, having led the Hurricanes this year in the absence of TJ Perenara.

The 27-year-old has played 52 tests since making his debut in 2016 and came off the bench in the All Blacks' first Rugby Championship Test at Eden Park earlier this month.