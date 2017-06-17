 

All Blacks name Highlanders assistant coach Scott McLeod as new defence coach

Source:

1 NEWS

Highlanders assistant coach Scott McLeod has been named as the All Blacks' new defence coach, and will join the side from the end of the 2017 Rugby Championship.

McLeod will link up with the All Blacks at the end of the 2017 Rugby Championship.
Source: 1 NEWS

At a press conference this morning, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen and NZ Rugby chief Steve Tew confirmed the news that McLeod, 44, will take the place of Wayne Smith in the All Blacks' coaching box.

McLeod, filling in for head coach Tony Brown, oversaw the Highlanders' 23-22 victory over the touring British and Irish Lions last week, however he had already secured the job before that match.

"It's a great pleasure to announce that Scott McLeod has been appointed as the All Blacks defence coach," Tew told media today.

"Scotty's been in our system for some time, has got a lot of experience and we're now looking forward to the contribution he can make."

"We hope he has a long and successful career with us."

McLeod has been with the Highlanders since 2013, having previously worked with Waikato in the ITM Cup, as well as a skills coach with the Chiefs from 2009-2012.

His acceptance of the role means that the current season with the Highlanders will be his last.

