All Blacks' Mt Smart Stadium clash with Tonga confirmed along with Fiji Tests

The All Blacks' first ever Test at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland has been confirmed with NZR announcing the team's new July Tests schedule this morning.

NZ's Ardie Savea in action against Tonga. Source: 1 NEWS

As first reported by 1 NEWS last week, The All Blacks will play Tonga at Mt Smart on July 3 before they head south the following Saturday to Dunedin for the first of two Tests against Fiji. A second Test against Fiji will then be played a week later in Hamilton.

The revised fixtures come after Italy withdrew from their scheduled tour of New Zealand, citing concerns around travelling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside the three Tests are two double-headers with Mt Smart also hosting the Māori All Blacks against Manu Samoa, while the final match in Hamilton will also host a World Cup qualifier between Tonga and Samoa.

New Zealand Rugby NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said the variety of cultures set to be on display should make for some special occassions.

"We know the passionate All Blacks and Māori All Blacks fans, together with the fanatical Pasifika fans, will make these game days very special occasions."

With the schedule confirmed, it will be the first time the All Blacks have played back-to-back Tests against Fiji having played the Pacific nation nine times before.

The last time the two teams clashed was in 2011 in the final Test match at Carisbrook in Dunedin.

The All Blacks last played Tonga's 'Ikale Tahi in Hamilton in 2019 ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

NZR added the All Blacks' schedule for The Rugby Championship, as well as an additional Bledisloe Cup Test, will be announced in due course, with Eden Park and Wellington expected to host a number of games after missing out in July.

July Tests

All Blacks vs Tonga, Saturday 3 July, 7:05PM, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland [plus Māori All Blacks vs Manu Samoa, kick-off TBC]

All Blacks vs Fiji, Saturday 10 July, 7:05PM, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin