All Blacks move one step closer to new 12-team World League rugby tournament, competition leaves Pacific Island nations out

The Pacific Islands have been shunned by international rugby leaders, as plans to create a World League moves closer to being completed.

The New Zealand Herald reports that a new 12-team tournament could be on the cards next year, with Japan and USA set to join the Rugby Championship under the new scheme.

The World League means Samoa, Fiji and Tonga will most likely miss out on taking on top tier nations outside of the World Cup years.

NZ Herald reports that an unknown broadcaster has tabled an offer which will earn each nation involved about $10-14 million a season.

The competition will see all 12 nations play each other once a year, with the four on top of ladder after the matches set to face off in a play-off around November/December.

The All Blacks will play three home Tests in July against three Six Nations teams and then would travel to the northern hemisphere to play the other three later in the year.

NZ Herald also reports that the Rugby Championship and Six Nations tournaments will remain, with each competition changing to just a straight round robin format.

New World League tournament:

• 12-team World League from 2020

• Japan and USA will join Rugby Championship

• Deal worth $10-14m a year for each nation involved

• Pacific Island nations excluded