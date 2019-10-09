All Blacks meet NBA superstars James Harden, Russell Westbrook after watching Rockets train

The All Blacks have watched NBA superstars James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets train in Tokyo on their day off.

In video posted on the All Blacks’ social media accounts, lock Sam Whitelock can be seen gifting former NBA MVP Harden a signed jersey before posing for photos.

Harden then wished Whitelock and his teammates all the best for the rest of the tournament.

“Thanks for letting us watch you train in Tokyo today Houston Rockets! It was awesome to meet you all, we hope you enjoy the All Blacks jersey,” was the caption for the video.