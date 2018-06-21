All Blacks making sure four debutants mentally prepared for first Test

The All Blacks are confident the four rookies they've named to all make their international Test debuts this weekend against France are ready for the special occasion skill-wise, so a focus on mentality has been observed this week.

Coach Steve Hansen named Shannon Frizell, Jack Goodhue, Jackson Hemopo and Richie Mo'unga to all play in their first All Blacks Test this Saturday in Dunedin and he says the biggest challenge is making sure they're mentally ready.

"[It's] getting them comfortable enough to express themselves - that's normally the hardest part," he said.

"When you have your first introduction to the team it can be overwhelming and then when you get your first opportunity to play it can be a 'gee whizz' moment or it can be one of those moments where everything turns to custard.

"You don't want that so you've got to make sure mentally they're ready; there's no doubt from an athletic point of view and talent-wise they're ready but it's just the mental fortitude of going into that arena for the first time."

Hansen admitted having four players all experiencing that situation at the same time is a challenge but the team has prepared for it throughout the week.