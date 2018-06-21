 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


All Blacks making sure four debutants mentally prepared for first Test

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks are confident the four rookies they've named to all make their international Test debuts this weekend against France are ready for the special occasion skill-wise, so a focus on mentality has been observed this week.

Coach Steve Hansen says the rookie quartet have the skills so all that remains is making sure they're composed against France.
Source: 1 NEWS

Coach Steve Hansen named Shannon Frizell, Jack Goodhue, Jackson Hemopo and Richie Mo'unga to all play in their first All Blacks Test this Saturday in Dunedin and he says the biggest challenge is making sure they're mentally ready.

"[It's] getting them comfortable enough to express themselves - that's normally the hardest part," he said.

"When you have your first introduction to the team it can be overwhelming and then when you get your first opportunity to play it can be a 'gee whizz' moment or it can be one of those moments where everything turns to custard.

"You don't want that so you've got to make sure mentally they're ready; there's no doubt from an athletic point of view and talent-wise they're ready but it's just the mental fortitude of going into that arena for the first time."

Hansen admitted having four players all experiencing that situation at the same time is a challenge but the team has prepared for it throughout the week.

"Everyone's working quietly away at getting their own roles sorted and for the new guys it's really important to make sure they don't go overboard on that."

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The Mate Ma'a Tonga league team showed off some great vocals on a bus trip to meet fans at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney yesterday.

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session


00:15
2
Portugal's Pepe took the World Cup's theatrics to a whole new level.

Watch: Serial Portuguese actor Pepe pulls out year's most ridiculous dive at World Cup, draws worldwide scorn

00:25
3
Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

00:48
4
Toa Samoa are set to face Mate Ma'a Tonga this weekend in Sydney with Fiji facing off against Papua New Guinea.

Watch: Toa Samoa, Fiji Bati stars join arms and sing beautiful hymn ahead of Pacific Test showdowns

03:03
5
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: Who is the GOAT? Ronaldo strikes back against Messi

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 301973483

Varnish cache server

03:03
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: Who is the GOAT? Ronaldo strikes back against Messi

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

02:30
1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner has the latest from outside the hospital.

Jacinda Ardern wants to be treated like any other expectant mother after going into labour at Auckland Hospital

It has been confirmed earlier that Ms Ardern had gone into labour this morning with her and partner Clarke Gayford's first child.

00:30
State Highway 1 is closed between Whangarei and the Bay of Islands.

Watch: Drivers navigate flooded Northland roads as deluge hits near Whangārei

State Highway 1 is closed in between Whangārei and the Bay of Islands.

00:14

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into labour at Auckland Hospital

Ms Ardern arrived at hospital early this morning with partner Clarke Gayford.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 