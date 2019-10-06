All Blacks make two changes for second Springboks Test

The return of Anton Lienert-Brown in the backs and Luke Jacobson in the forwards has slightly reshaped the All Blacks team for their Rugby Championship finale against South Africa on the Gold Coast.

Anton Lienert-Brown of New Zealand fends off the tackle by Johan Tromp of Namibia to score his side's second try. Source: Getty

Lienert-Brown missed last weekend's first match against the Springboks with a hamstring strain and Jacobson was a last-minute withdrawal with a stomach bug.

New Zealand won the match 19-17 to clinch the four-nations title.

Lienert-Brown will take his place at centre on Saturday, forcing Rieko Ioane to move to the left wing.

Jacobson returns at No.8, meaning captain Ardie Savea will play on the openside flank and Akira Ioane on the blindside.

The tight five is unchanged.

Head coach Ian Foster has made two key personnel changes in the backline, naming Sevu Reece on the right wing in place of Will Jordan - the All Blacks' only try- scorer last weekend - and Brad Weber for TJ Perenara at halfback.

Perenara drops to the bench along with Ethan Blackadder who played in Jacobson's place last weekend.

Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga returns to the matchday squad on the bench after recently rejoining the team after completing quarantine.

Mo'unga was a late departure from New Zealand because his wife was expecting a baby and has missed New Zealand's previous Rugby Championship matches.

Beauden Barrett will start at No.1 again.

Some of Foster's changes are clearly to address problems evident in New Zealand's performance last week.

"We learned some lessons last week," Foster said.

"We didn't look after the ball as well as we could have and some of our work at the ruck wasn't as good as we wanted.

"We have to lift our performance in that area and the team is keen to get that right this weekend."

New Zealand's win last weekend in their 100th Test against South Africa decided this year's Championship.

But Foster said they are still keen to go through the tournament unbeaten.

"The energy levels are high in the team," he said.