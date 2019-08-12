TODAY |

All Blacks make Ryan Crotty available to Canterbury after thumb injury clears

Veteran All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty is making his long awaited return to rugby this weekend with a Mitre 10 Cup appearance for Canterbury.

Crotty, who announced earlier this year he is headed to play rugby in Japan after the World Cup, has been sidelined since June after fracturing his thumb in the Crusaders' Super Rugby semi-final win over the Hurricanes.

All Blacks management confirmed this morning Crotty has since recovered from the injury and has been made available to play for Canterbury this Saturday when they take on Southland in Christhchurch.

Crotty is expected to be one of four All Blacks midfielders selected in tomorrow's Rugby World Cup squad by coach Steve Hansen alongside Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams and Anton Lienert-Brown.

While Crotty has yet to don the black jersey this season, the 44-Test All Black was in camp with the squad during the Bledisloe Cup series despite his unavailability.

The 30-year-old will be a welcome addition for Canterbury who have lost all three of their opening matches this season in the provincial competition.

The hard-hitting midfielder hasn't played since the Crusaders' Super Rugby semi-final due to a fractured thumb. Source: 1 NEWS
