TODAY |

All Blacks lose Anton Lienert-Brown for start of season to elbow surgery

Source: 

The All Blacks' midfield depth will be tested next month, with Anton Lienert-Brown unavailable for the start of the international season.

Anton Lienert-Brown pictured playing for New Zealand against Tonga, September 7, 2019. Source: Photosport

The Chiefs midfield back will miss several weeks of rugby after undergoing minor elbow surgery.

Lienert-Brown, who has played 49 tests since making his debut in 2016, is expected to miss the season-opening test against Tonga in Auckland on July 3 and the first test against Fiji in Dunedin the following week.

The All Blacks are already without regular centre Jack Goodue, who has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, while second-five Ngani Laumape is heading to France in the near future.

It leaves Blues centre Rieko Ioane and Crusaders midfield backs David Havili and Braydon Ennor as the most experienced options for All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

The All Blacks squad will be named next week.

rnz.co.nz

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:14
Olympic swimmer, 17, gets haka, 'happy tears' at school after Tokyo dream comes true
2
Injury-plagued Eliza McCartney unable to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
3
Super Rugby Final: Blues, Highlanders chasing glory tonight after long season
4
George Gregan still believes man suing him over $11m business is grub, cockroach and parasite
5
2028 Olympics goal front-of-mind for White Sox as next generation talents named in training squad
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:41

US publication fluffs rugby terminology, labels hooker a 'prostitute' in headline

'Ikale Tahi name 15 new caps for upcoming Tests against All Blacks, Manu Samoa

Blues, Highlanders make solitary change between them for Super Rugby final

Jordie Barrett stays at Canes for 2022 after Blues end chase for All Black's signature