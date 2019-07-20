All Blacks 'looking no further' than Argentina clash, says Sam Cane

With the first Test match of 2019 now just hours away, the All Blacks aren't getting ahead of themselves leading into the World Cup in Japan.

Missing a number of key players to face Argentina in Buenos Aires, Sam Cane leads a fresh-faced All Blacks side in their Rugby Championship opener. A side that is concentrating on not becoming the first New Zealand side in history to lose to the Pumas.

Speaking at the captain's run today, Cane outlined his side's mindset heading into tomorrow morning.

"We've got the lucky opportunity to be the first team of 2019," Cane said.

"Here in Buenos Aires is a tough challenge, so we're looking no further this weekend.

"Hopefully we can put on a performance to be proud of."

With the likes of Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock staying at home, Cane and a number of other senior squad members have assumed leadership roles, welcoming a number of youngsters into their ranks.

"We've had a few new guys come in, and they've stepped up really well.

"I've been really impressed with the way they've trained this week and it's exciting for them to get an opportunity.

"Then, there is a good opportunity for us to take a real ownership of the team."