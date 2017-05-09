 

All Blacks lock in Samoa Test before Lions series

The All Blacks' pre-British and Irish Lions hit-out against Samoa has been confirmed for June 16 in Auckland.

Kieran Read in action during the All Blacks and Manu Samoa rugby union Test match at Apia Park. Samoa. Wednesday 8 July 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

The world champions, whose first Test against the Lions falls on June 24, will take on Manu Samoa at Eden Park, preceded by a Test between Tonga and Wales.

"It allows us to fill a need for ourselves, as we need a game to prepare for the Lions, and also give something back to Pasifika rugby," coach Steve Hansen said.

