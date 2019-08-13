All Blacks 'little bit hurt' by accusation Scott Barrett targeted Michael Hooper

The All Blacks have brushed away claims of foul play against Australian captain Michael Hooper, after allegations made by former Wallaby turned commentator, Rod Kafer.

After Scott Barrett was shown a red card for a no-arms tackle to the head of Hooper at the end of the first half of the Wallabies' 47-26 win in Perth, Fox Sports commentator Kafer labelled the incident as "a deliberate act."

"You go into games trying to unsettle the leaders of an opposition team, it's pretty standard," Kafer added.

"And looking back at the game, it didn't surprise me to see those two illegal acts on the Wallaby captain - it may well have been part of the tactic going into the game."

Fronting media in Auckland today, the All Blacks stepped in to rubbish Kafer's claims.

"That's his opinion, but I've never been involved in talking about or setting anything up like that," Sam Whitelock said.

"[I'm] a little bit hurt hearing someone say that, but that's his opinion and he's entitled to it."

Meanwhile assistant coach Ian Foster questioned the intent behind Kafer's comments altogether.

"Rod's a smart man, I'm a little bit surprised he said it.

"People can say whatever they like, it doesn't change the truth - is that we didn't [target Hooper].