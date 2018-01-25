 

All Blacks legend Dan Carter's persuasion earns Irish great Ronan O'Gara Crusaders role

Crusaders assistant coach Ronan O'Gara says All Blacks legend Dan Carter got the wheels in motion for his shift to a new role with the defending Super Rugby champions.

Carter gave O'Gara a heads up about the Crusaders assistant role while working together at French club Racing 92.
O'Gara had spent the last four seasons as a defence coach with French glamour club Racing 92 in Paris, where Carter has played since retiring from international rugby in 2015.

After the departure of Leon MacDonald following last season's successful Crusaders campaign, Carter began the early recruitment process for his former club.

"Dan floated the idea with me at the gym one day, would I go overseas coaching," O'Gara said.

"I said yeah, of course I would. He's very clever and tactically astute as you know, so he didn't say anything more."

Three weeks later, Carter brought up the possibility again, this time mentioning the Crusaders as the destination.

"When I heard it was the Crusaders, then it was like 'how do I play a game of cards with him and not reveal my hand', because I wanted to bite his hand off."

O'Gara, who played 128 Tests for Ireland and 240 games for club side Munster, described the Crusaders as a "mythical club" that previous teams he has been part of have modelled themselves on.

"Rua Tipoki had a big influence in Munster, and I knew all about this place but you never thought it would happen so soon," O'Gara said.

Sacrifices both financially and with his family have had to be made - O'Gara has taken a pay cut for the new role, and admits to being "selfish" by relocating his French-speaking children.

He will work with the Crusaders defence as well as their playmakers and exit strategy, but he's not come in to make change for change's sake.

"I think it's important that you realise before I came here there's been an exceptional structure and exceptional game play, so for me it's important to just watch, take it in and then filter out an idea or two that may work," O'Gara said.

"If you try and come and say we do this here and that there, you won't last very long."

One player O'Gara is excited to mentor is first five Richie Mo'unga.

The Crusaders playmaker has the opportunity to establish himself as Beauden Barrett's understudy in the All Blacks with the impending departure of Lima Sopoaga to English club Wasps.

"He has incredible potential, sometimes the potential doesn't transfer into reality but I think with his attitude it could easily," O'Gara said.

"He's a freak with the ball in hand, he has the capacity to beat defenders which necessarily 10 years ago wouldn't be an attribute of a first-five but that happens with Beauden Barrett now."

The Crusaders have their first pre-season game against the Hurricanes in Greymouth on February 2.

