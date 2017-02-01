All Blacks legend Dan Carter's injury curse strikes again: 'Best I leave the captaincy to the captains'

Dan Carter believes he might be cursed as a captain after suffering a similar injury to the one that ruled him out of the 2011 World Cup.

Dan Carter of Racing 92 limps off with a suspected groin injury during the French Top 14 match between Lyon OU and Racing 92. Source: Getty

Carter was captaining his French club side Racing 92 last weekend against Lyon before tearing his right adductor during the first half.

The legendary All Black was ruled out of the 2011 World Cup after a rupturing his left adductor during practice days before he was set to lead the All Blacks for the first time in his career.

The injured first-five shared his thoughts, in social media post today, on what caused the groin injury during Racing's 37-25 loss to Lyon last Sunday.

"The first time in my career I got asked to captain I ruptured my left adductor back in 2011 the second time I got a chance to captain was last Saturday & I unfortunately got a tear on my right adductor," he said.

"Best I leave the captaincy to the captains haha. Time to work hard on my rehab to come back stronger."