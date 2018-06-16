 

Rugby


All Blacks legend Christian Cullen backs Steve Hansen's idea for report system after botched Second Test red card

All Blacks great Christian Cullen supports Steve Hansen's call for an NRL-style report system in rugby for foul play.

The All Blacks coach said the red card had many negative repercussions for both teams.
New Zealand benefited from a red card shown to France fullback Benjamin Fall early in the second Test in Wellington which the hosts went on to win 26-13.

However, coach Hansen said the match was ruined as a contest and a spectacle by what he deemed harsh punishment for an inadvertent foul.

Fall clearly hadn't intended to flip All Blacks five-eighth Beauden Barrett when the pair contested a high kick, said Hansen, who advocated a yellow card and a citing for such incidents.

Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.
He believes the current system is too black and white, nominating other examples of unnecessary red cards spoiling big matches.

Read more: Sacré bleu! World Rugby's judiciary says red card issued over All Black Beauden Barrett's frightening fall was WRONG

Former fullback Cullen said a report system could also apply for some yellow card offences and would like to see its introduction in Super Rugby.

"We see it far too often, whether it's a red or yellow card, ruin games," Cullen told Sky Television.

"I've seen mates that have left the (second Test) early because the game was ruined in their mind.

"I like the way league does it. If it's really really bad, the ref will obviously yellow card or whatever he needs to do. But the report system is great."

Barrett's concussion from the incident looks set to rule him out of Saturday's third Test in Dunedin.

Hansen has other concerns heading into the dead rubber, most notably improving his team's attitude after they seemingly switched off following Fall's dismissal.

"All of a sudden you have expectations that there's a lot of space there and you start rushing to try and get to it," he said.

"We didn't manage the game well from that point on."

