All Blacks Joe Moody and Luke Romano lend helping hand, hauling broken down truck

All Blacks forwards Joe Moody and Luke Romano gave a helping hand to a stranded driver today, hauling a stricken truck on Arthur's Pass.

While travelling this morning with their Super Rugby team the Crusaders over to Greymouth for their pre-season match against the Hurricanes, they came across a blockage on the road.

Moody and Romano were quick to assist the motorist in moving their broken-down truck.