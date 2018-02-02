All Blacks Joe Moody and Luke Romano lend helping hand, hauling broken down truck

Source:
All Blacks forwards Joe Moody and Luke Romano gave a helping hand to a stranded driver today, hauling a stricken truck on Arthur's Pass.
While travelling this morning with their Super Rugby team the Crusaders over to Greymouth for their pre-season match against the Hurricanes, they came across a blockage on the road.
Moody and Romano were quick to assist the motorist in moving their broken-down truck.
"Bit of trouble on our way over to the West Coast this morning. Truck couldn't quiet make it up the hill. Me and @lukeromano lending a hand," Moody posted on Instagram.
