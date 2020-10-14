All Blacks injury update: Head knock puts Sam Whitelock in doubt for second Bledisloe Test

The All Blacks' injury list is already seeing plenty of action with players names both going on and coming off it ahead of this weekend's second Bledisloe Test in Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Of biggest concern for the All Blacks is the potential unavailability of senior player Sam Whitelock, who assistant coach John Plumtree said is now going through concussion protocols after copping a head knock in Sunday's 16-all draw.

“Sam had some headaches after the game,” said Plumtree.

Source: 1 NEWS

“So we’ll work through the concussion protocols and we’ll see how he gets on this week. Hopefully he’ll be all right for the weekend.”

However there could be some reprieve for the All Blacks in the locking department with Scott Barrett cleared for a return after missing the entire Super Rugby Aotearoa season with a foot injury.

However, Plumtree said that return may not happen at Eden Park.

"It's just how we use Scotty," Plumtree said.

"Whether we send him back to play for Taranaki or if he plays a role for us... it's a wee while since he's played so there's all those factors to play into it."

Outside the locks, Plumtree was asked on the current status of Beauden Barrett after he was a late withdrawal in Wellington and trained on his own today due to an Achilles issue.

The All Blacks think Barrett's status is promising but they're not holding their collective breath.

“He’s looking likely, absolutely, but he was looking likely this time last week as well," Plumtree said.

"He’s got a day off tomorrow, then a big day Friday. So we’ll see how he gets on.”

Plumtree said fellow first-five Richie Mo'unga is dealing with a niggle as well.

“Richie had a little bit of a stinger in the shoulder but [it was] nothing too much.”

Highlanders first-five Josh Ioane has been called into the team as injury cover in case the All Blacks loose both Barrett and Mo'unga.

Ngani Laumape reamins unavailable due to a broken arm.