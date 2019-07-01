TODAY |

All Blacks incorporate fern, koru into newly-unveiled Rugby World Cup jersey

The All Blacks have unveiled their kits for this year's Rugby World Cup with the fern woven in to the iconic black jersey by a Japanese designer in a clash of cultures.

The jersey was launched this morning in Auckland after being leaked by an Australian retail outlet last week, featuring ferns and koru in the top.

The new uniform was designed by Y-3, the collaboration label between apparel sponsor Adidas and Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto.

"We wanted to create a jersey that brought together the Japanese and Māori cultures," Yamamoto said.

New Zealand Rugby's Kaihautu [Māori advisor] Luke Crawford, also gave input towards the design.

"The fern design represents the legacy of those players who have worn the jersey in the past, while the unfurling koru represents the younger players coming through - the All Blacks of the future," Crawford added.

The All Blacks' 2019 RWC jersey. Source: 1 NEWS

"I think Y-3 have really captured the mauri [essence] of what the All Blacks jersey stands for and how it represents us."

As with previous Rugby World Cup jerseys, the RWC trophy is embossed on the right sleeve acknowledging the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup successes in 1987, 2011 and 2015.

The World Cup 2019 logo is on the right of the chest, which sees the Adidas logo move to the centre of the jersey. The All Blacks silver fern logo remains on the left-hand side, while the all black collar returns for the Rugby World Cup.

The jersey also includes seamless, woven technology. The jersey's construction was "fully automated which aims to provide an unparalleled fit, strength and speed, and is 25 per cent lighter than previous designs," New Zealand Rugby said.

Replica jerseys will be on sale from today.

