All Blacks hopefuls Vaea Fifita, Brad Weber to miss start of Super Rugby after Tens injuries

New Zealand Super Rugby sides have been left reeling, counting the cost of the injury toll from the second day of the Brisbane Global Tens.

Chiefs Brad Weber celebrates James Lowe's try against the Crusaders Source: Photosport

Fringe All Blacks Vaea Fifita and Brad Weber both had to be taken from the field during the second day's play, with both set to miss serious playing time for their Super Rugby Sides.

Weber in particular will be missed by the Chiefs, with a fractured femur requiring surgery ruling the halfback out of action for a minimum of six months, ruling him out of June's series with the British and Irish Lions.

Hurricanes' Vaea Fifita scores a try as he is tackled by Blues' Ihaia West Source: Photosport

Fifita has come away as the luckier of the two, with fears of a broken leg suffered against the Crusaders proving to be premature.

However, the Hurricanes lock will be out for the first five weeks of the Super Rugby season, with his injury being confirmed as damage to the ligaments in his ankle.