 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


All Blacks hopeful Sam Whitelock, Ryan Crotty will overcome head knocks in time for first Test against France

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is remaining upbeat about the possibility that Crusaders duo Ryan Crotty and Sam Whitelock could return to the rugby field this week as they continue their recoveries from concussion.

The Crusaders duo have both been sidelined with concussion symptoms.
Source: 1 NEWS

Whitelock has been recovering from a head knock he suffered three weeks ago against the Hurricanes, while Crotty has also been sidelined for the past two weeks.

"Both of them look like they could be okay," Hansen said.

"But again, it's the beginning of the week so how they come through the training week will determine what will happen."

Hansen told media should Whitelock be cleared to play, he would retain his role as captain.

The first match of the three-Test series against France kicks off at 7:30pm this Saturday at Eden Park.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Isreal Folau of Australia after the The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and Australia at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham - 08/10/2016 Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

'We respect each other' - David Pocock, Israel Folau work through differences at Wallabies camp after anti-gay social media posts

00:38
2
Franklin was drafted into the side as injury cover this morning.

Watch: All Blacks newbie Tom Franklin hits the gym with new teammates

00:28
3
The duo are both in doubt for the first Test at Eden Park this Saturday.

Watch: Injured All Blacks Cane, Whitelock hit the gym in fitness race for France opener

00:30
4
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Watch: Former NZ Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

00:15
5
The start of the race was pushed back half an hour after this pre-start incident.

Watch: IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix delayed after pace car crashes

Long-time sex worker advocate honoured by damehood

Dame Catherine Healy, who helped decriminalise prostitution, said she burst into tears when she opened the envelope announcing today's Queens Birthday honour.

They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

See all of those recognised in this year's awards.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 