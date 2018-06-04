All Blacks hopeful Sam Whitelock, Ryan Crotty will overcome head knocks in time for first Test against France

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is remaining upbeat about the possibility that Crusaders duo Ryan Crotty and Sam Whitelock could return to the rugby field this week as they continue their recoveries from concussion.

Whitelock has been recovering from a head knock he suffered three weeks ago against the Hurricanes, while Crotty has also been sidelined for the past two weeks.

"Both of them look like they could be okay," Hansen said.

"But again, it's the beginning of the week so how they come through the training week will determine what will happen."

Hansen told media should Whitelock be cleared to play, he would retain his role as captain.