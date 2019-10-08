All Blacks 'haven't heard the end of' TJ Perenara wonder-try, says Beauden Barrett

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara isn't letting teammates forget about his wonder-try against Namibia anytime soon, teammate Beauden Barrett says.

On as a replacement first-five in the All Blacks' 71-9 victory over Namibia in Toyota on Sunday, Perenara scored arguably one of the tries of the tournament, exchanging offloads with Brad Weber before planting the ball in the corner.

In the days since though, Perenara's individual brilliance has been a figure of fun among his teammates, with Barrett just the latest to stick the boot in.

"We haven't heard the end of it, and probably won't for a while," Barrett joked.

"I was blown away. I wasn't sure if I wanted it to be a try or not for that reason of never hearing the end of it."

All joking aside though, Barrett says that Perenara's effort will be one to remember for many years to come.

"It was such a great try to watch."

