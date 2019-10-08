TODAY |

All Blacks 'haven't heard the end of' TJ Perenara wonder-try, says Beauden Barrett

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara isn't letting teammates forget about his wonder-try against Namibia anytime soon, teammate Beauden Barrett says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks coach couldn’t hide his delight at his team’s final effort. Source: Spark Sport RWC

On as a replacement first-five in the All Blacks' 71-9 victory over Namibia in Toyota on Sunday, Perenara scored arguably one of the tries of the tournament, exchanging offloads with Brad Weber before planting the ball in the corner.

In the days since though, Perenara's individual brilliance has been a figure of fun among his teammates, with Barrett just the latest to stick the boot in.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The halfback scored a brilliant try in the corner against Namibia, but was getting teased about it by his teammates. Source: Twitter/All Blacks

"We haven't heard the end of it, and probably won't for a while," Barrett joked.

"I was blown away. I wasn't sure if I wanted it to be a try or not for that reason of never hearing the end of it."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks halfback/ first-five capped off a great team try, but insists they are more interested in doing the basics well. Source: 1 NEWS

All joking aside though, Barrett says that Perenara's effort will be one to remember for many years to come.

"It was such a great try to watch."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks star has put forward his entry for try of the tournament. Source: Spark Sport RWC

"You can train each skill when you break it down on its own, but for all of those wonderful skills to come off in one play is very rare, and something we all enjoyed watching."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks halfback crossed over for a special effort on Sunday. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
2
Dropped Kiwis forward gifted premiership ring from Roosters coach Trent Robinson
3
Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie
4
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
5
Steve Hansen's spray will keep All Blacks sharp, coach says as he heaps praise on Richie McCaw
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:57

Steve Hansen's spray will keep All Blacks sharp, coach says as he heaps praise on Richie McCaw
01:25

It's inevitable that cards will decide knockout games at World Cup, Steve Hansen predicts
00:14

All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
00:13

Black Ferns sevens miss chance to send semi to extra time after horror conversion attempt