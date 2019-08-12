TODAY |

All Blacks have no issue with Scott Barrett red card: 'If you get to the head, you're gone'

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles has no gripes with the decision to show lock Scott Barrett a red card in Saturday night's 47-26 defeat to the Wallabies in Perth, saying that referee Jerome Garces was left with no choice.

Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off. Source: 1 NEWS

Barrett, 25, was given his marching orders right before halftime at Optus Stadium, his elbow and shoulder connecting to the head of Wallabies captain Michael Hooper, leaving the All Blacks to play the entire second half at a numerical disadvantage.

From there, the Wallabies took complete control of the Test, running in try after try as they racked up the highest points total the All Blacks have conceded. 

Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".

Speaking to media in Auckland today though, Coles said that the decision to show Barrett a red card was the correct one by the laws of the game, but also that it won't change the way the All Blacks play.

"We know if we get to the head, you're gone," Coles said.

A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head. Source: 1 NEWS

"It's up to all rugby players to make sure that you get your technique spot on. If you don't, that's what's going to happen.

"We know the law, so we've got to just embrace it and find ways to not smack someone in the head."

Barrett is waiting to see whether he will be suspended. 

Dane Coles says that the rules are clear around contact with the head. Source: 1 NEWS
