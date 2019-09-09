TODAY |

All Blacks have 'full trust' in Air NZ to get them to RWC despite typhoon over Japan

Despite reports of 210km/h winds and rain affecting more than 110,000 people in Japan, the All Blacks aren't worried about their flights to the Rugby World Cup being affected by Typhoon Faxai.

The Japan Times reports Faxai has sparked evacuation warnings and disrupted transport systems after it reached the Kanto region - which includes Tokyo - early this morning.

The storm has already seen some World Cup-bound teams change their travel schedules with the Wallabies delaying their flights until this afternoon after originally planning to depart Australia yesterday.

The All Blacks haven't had to make such adjustments though with officials telling 1 NEWS there'd be no issues with their flight and they expect a "soft landing".

All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao told TVNZ1's Breakfast he and the players aren't concerned either.

"We've loosely been following it," Ta'avao said.

"But I've got full trust in Air New Zealand - they know what they're doing and by the time we get there it'll have blown over and we'll be pretty safe."

The All Blacks are expected to land in Tokyo around 4pm local time after an 11 hour flight before taking buses to their team camp base in Kashiwanoha.

Typhoon Faxai has already delayed the Wallabies' travel plans but the All Blacks are certain they won't be affected. Source: Breakfast
