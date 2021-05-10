All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara turns down NRL move to re-sign with Hurricanes

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has resisted the temptation to join the NRL’s Sydney Roosters and will re-sign with the Hurricanes.
Source: 1 NEWS
Perenara’s re-signing will be confirmed later tonight by NZ Rugby and the Hurricanes.
It comes after an extended period of numerous reports that the 29-year-old, who is currently playing for the NTT Red Hurricanes in Japan, was going to join the Roosters.
The Roosters are in need of a hooker after the injury-enforced retirement of co-captain Jake Friend.